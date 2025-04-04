Azerbaijani energy minister reaffirms rollout of mega-initiatives in key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ We are starting to implement mega-initiatives, within which Azerbaijan and Central Asia will export green energy from the local wind power plants to Europe, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, last year, natural gas accounted for 13 percent of electricity generation in the EU.

"In some countries, this figure has reached 35-40 percent. As for the Green Energy Corridors, the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe, Central Asia-Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan-Türkiye, and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria corridors are strategic projects that serve the diversification of Europe's energy supply.

Regarding the technical justification of the corridor, we would like to say that a joint enterprise has been established in this regard. This is a joint enterprise between the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Energy Corridor.

The Asian Development Bank, as well as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, have started financing. There are two potential export routes. In this context, we would like to emphasize that a memorandum of understanding on electricity cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria should be signed.

We are confident that the Southern Gas Corridor will become a platform for large-scale cooperation. Our joint efforts will bring results in the new phase and open new opportunities for energy security," the minister added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel