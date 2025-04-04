EU expands co-op with Central Asia through infrastructure and energy investments - offcial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The European Union intends to expand cooperation with Central Asia by investing in transportation infrastructure, energy, and digital transformation, the President of the European Council, António Costa, said at a press conference on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the meeting opens a new chapter in the partnership, bringing relations to a strategic level. Central Asian countries have been actively developing regional cooperation in recent years, and the EU remains their reliable partner.

"One of the key areas of interaction will be the development of transport connectivity. The EU will mobilize more than 12 billion euros under the Global Gateway initiative, including for the implementation of digital and sustainable transport infrastructure projects, such as the development of the Middle Corridor," he said.

According to him, the sides will intensify cooperation in critical raw materials, sustainable water management, agriculture, energy transition, and green economy.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the EU is ready to strengthen engagement with the Central Asian region to ensure sustainable economic growth and strengthen security. In this context, there are plans to expand investment programs and technological exchange. Our relations have never been stronger, and now we must work together to shape the future of the strategic partnership," António Costa concluded.