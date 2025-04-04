EBRD grants €120M loan to AFI Europe for expansion across Central and Eastern Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted a regional loan of up to 120 million euros to AFI Europe to support its development projects across Serbia, Poland, Romania, and Czechia, Trend reports.

The loan will help AFI, a leading real estate developer and operator, expand its portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

All buildings financed through this loan will meet high sustainability standards, aligning with the EBRD’s Green Economy Transition approach. AFI has committed to implementing a Corporate Climate Governance action plan with EBRD support, ensuring compliance with the EU’s upcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and enhancing its environmental, social, and governance strategy.

Vlaho Kojakovic, EBRD Head of Real Estate, highlighted that the financing aligns with the EBRD’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2025-29, which prioritizes investments in green transition, human capital resilience, and housing affordability. Kojakovic also noted that the EBRD’s support will help expand AFI’s private rented sector (PRS) portfolio in Poland, Czech Republic, Serbia, and Romania.

Anat Dafna, AFI Group CFO, expressed excitement about the new partnership, which will strengthen the company's liquidity and support its sustainability efforts. AFI is focused on expanding its portfolio across CEE, particularly in office and residential rental sectors.

AFI Europe is a major developer and landlord of commercial real estate in CEE, with a focus on offices, residential rental projects, and select shopping malls and retail parks. The company is incorporated in the Netherlands and fully owned by AFI Properties Ltd, an Israeli real estate group listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.