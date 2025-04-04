Geography of our gas supply in Europe will definitely grow - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Today, Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to 12 countries. 10 of them are European, eight of which are members of European Union, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

“The geography of our gas supply in Europe will definitely grow because today we are already involved in creation of gas distribution network of some European countries. Some of them do not have it. Some of them need to expand it. Azerbaijan as investor is planning to do it. So, geography of our gas supplies definitely will grow,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.