Azerbaijan proceeds with operations in numerous fields, says energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Two main topics were discussed today - gas supply and development of green energy projects. Further expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor was discussed. Azerbaijan has sufficient gas reserves. The works are currently underway at various fields, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a press conference in Baku as part of consultative councils on the Southern Gas Corridor and green energy, Trend reports.

According to him, at the same time, more cooperation with the European Union is needed to further accelerate this process and get new gas supplies and increase the figures, "because here we should talk about long-term contracts. We produce natural gas. Gas resources, reserves in Azerbaijan are big enough. We have enough for many years."

He added that we produce natural gas and deliver it through a pipeline.

"We don't have the ability, if for some reason the gas supply doesn't happen, to send it elsewhere. So this is a specialty. We need long-term contracts, as well as guarantees from the European Union and, as far as possible, investments, financing, so that we can expand our gas production process and the gas supply infrastructure that connects us to Europe at a higher rate," the minister emphasized.

We also discussed in detail a number of initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan in the field of “green energy”. As you know, various projects are currently being implemented. Among them, I would like to mention the Caspian Sea, Black Sea, Eastern Europe, Romania, and the Hungary project. This is the most advanced and progressive project,” the Minister underlined.