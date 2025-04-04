Azerbaijan, EBRD weigh up joint ongoing and planned projects

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ The current and planned projects between Azerbaijan and the EBRD were discussed, the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev met with the delegation led by Managing Director of the EBRD Sustainable Infrastructure Group Harry Boyd-Carpenter.

Emphasizing the great importance Azerbaijan attaches to its relations with the EBRD, Babayev noted that with the bank's financial support, a number of projects have been implemented in both the public and private sectors in the country, focusing on the diversification of the economy, the development of public infrastructure, and the expansion of green energy projects.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place regarding the ongoing and planned projects.

Carpenter noted that the EBRD's new country partnership strategy for Azerbaijan covering the period 2025-2030 has been approved, adding that the strategy aligns with Azerbaijan's national development goals.

Highlighting the long-term and fruitful partnership with Azerbaijan, the EBRD official stated that the bank intends to continue supporting Azerbaijan's economy and mentioned that the country's economic potential creates additional opportunities for expanding bilateral relations.

To note, the EBRD has been a longstanding partner in Azerbaijan’s development, having invested over 4 billion euros in 195 projects spanning sectors such as renewables, infrastructure, and connectivity. With this new strategy, the bank aims to further its impact, working alongside government efforts to foster reforms and improve governance, ensuring Azerbaijan’s future economic growth is both sustainable and inclusive.

