Uzbekistan suggests creating partnership committee for Central Asia - EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. We believe it makes sense to establish a Partnership Committee at the Deputy Prime Minister level in the "Central Asia – EU" format, with annual meetings, said Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the first Central Asia - European Union summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

The President highlighted the importance of putting into practice the mechanisms to implement the achievements and agreements discussed at the summit.

"I am confident that the leaders of major European institutions and financial organizations have seen that Central Asia is united in its position and ready for full-scale cooperation as a reliable and responsible partner," he noted.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also expressed satisfaction with the historic decision to establish a strategic partnership between the two regions. To ensure the practical implementation of all the agreements and initiatives, he proposed that the summit’s secretariat, together with experts, prepare a "roadmap" to be approved in a working order within a month.