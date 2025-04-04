Azerbaijan's debut portal for foreigners to ease application chores

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ A "Procedure for assessing an individual as a highly qualified migrant" has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

This rule establishes the procedure for receiving and considering applications from foreigners and stateless persons (hereinafter referred to as foreigners), evaluating their recognition as highly qualified migrants (hereinafter "evaluation), as well as the registration and annulment of evaluation results within the framework of the highly qualified migrants program, established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On measures for attracting highly qualified foreigners and stateless persons to employment in Azerbaijan".

The reception and response to applications from foreigners will be ensured through the "Highly Qualified Migrant" portal (hereinafter, the portal), which operates on the single-window principle.

Applications from foreigners submitted through the portal are reviewed by the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan through the "highly qualified migrants" subsystem, created within the unified migration information system of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The evaluation, considering the priority directions of the country's socio-economic development policy with the aim of expanding the possibilities for attracting highly qualified migrants to paid employment in Azerbaijan, involves assessing the knowledge and skills of the foreigner in the field for which they are seeking specialist status.

