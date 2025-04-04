Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria unite for electric co-op with new MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Electricity Cooperation will be signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

"A memorandum of understanding on electricity cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria should be signed here.

We are confident that the Southern Gas Corridor will become a platform for large-scale cooperation. Our joint efforts will bear fruit in the new stage and open up new opportunities for energy security," he added.

