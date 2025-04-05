China Education Enterprise keen to grow in Kazakhstan's education sector

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. Kazakh Center for Housing and Utility Sector Modernization and Development held a meeting with a delegation from China (Shenzhen) Education Enterprise Holdings Co., Ltd., the successor to the "China Educational Services Center," founded in 1984, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

The company is strategically enhancing global synergies in the domains of vocational and engineering pedagogy.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed potential joint projects aimed at enhancing workforce development, implementing innovative educational programs, and fostering technological exchange between the two countries. A special focus was placed on training specialists for emerging high-tech industries and advancing engineering education.

“Company representatives are ready to offer comprehensive support in developing educational initiatives and training specialists in close collaboration with leading Chinese universities and industrial partners,” the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan noted.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a cooperation protocol outlining specific areas for modernizing Kazakhstan's housing and utility sector and further strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

China Education Enterprise Holdings (CEE) is a company focused on providing educational services in China. It specializes in the development and management of educational institutions, particularly in areas such as vocational education, private schools, and training centers.

