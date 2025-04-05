Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 5

Iran Materials 5 April 2025 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 5

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 10 currencies grew and 36 decreased in value compared to April 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 565,009 rials, and one euro is 622,306 rials, while on April 3, one euro was 615,436 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 5

Rial on April 3

1 US dollar

USD

565,009

566,253

1 British pound

GBP

730,391

734,709

1 Swiss franc

CHF

660,743

642,151

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,617

57,202

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,738

54,459

1 Danish krone

DKK

83,407

82,489

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,612

6,626

1 UAE Dirham

AED

153,849

154,187

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,836,597

1,836,551

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,763

202,148

100 Japanese yens

JPY

387,107

377,537

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,680

72,757

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,467,537

1,470,884

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,049

395,697

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

316,173

325,036

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,624

30,179

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,865

14,933

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,599

6,722

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,222

155,564

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,275

43,298

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

341,621

356,785

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,669

151,001

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,502,684

1,505,992

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

420,996

421,941

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

465,741

467,712

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,107

19,227

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

269

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,061

413,961

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,055

117,232

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,679

77,925

100 Thai baht

THB

1,638,468

1,660,129

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,380

127,141

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

387,252

387,232

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

796,910

798,664

1 euro

EUR

622,306

615,436

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,338

112,610

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,241

205,195

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,751

33,874

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,909

7,912

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,759

173,160

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

332,351

333,090

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

986,576

991,892

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,036

51,918

1 Turkmen

TMT

161,523

161,896

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,033

8,112

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 778,570 rials and $1 costs 706,885 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 757,363 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,631 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1–1.03 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.1–1.13 million rials.

