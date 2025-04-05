Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 10 currencies grew and 36 decreased in value compared to April 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 565,009 rials, and one euro is 622,306 rials, while on April 3, one euro was 615,436 rials.

Currency Rial on April 5 Rial on April 3 1 US dollar USD 565,009 566,253 1 British pound GBP 730,391 734,709 1 Swiss franc CHF 660,743 642,151 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,617 57,202 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,738 54,459 1 Danish krone DKK 83,407 82,489 1 Indian rupee INR 6,612 6,626 1 UAE Dirham AED 153,849 154,187 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,836,597 1,836,551 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,763 202,148 100 Japanese yens JPY 387,107 377,537 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,680 72,757 1 Omani rial OMR 1,467,537 1,470,884 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,049 395,697 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 316,173 325,036 1 South African rand ZAR 29,624 30,179 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,865 14,933 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,599 6,722 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,222 155,564 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,275 43,298 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 341,621 356,785 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,669 151,001 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,502,684 1,505,992 1 Singapore dollar SGD 420,996 421,941 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 465,741 467,712 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,107 19,227 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 269 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,061 413,961 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,055 117,232 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,679 77,925 100 Thai baht THB 1,638,468 1,660,129 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,380 127,141 1,000 South Korean won KRW 387,252 387,232 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 796,910 798,664 1 euro EUR 622,306 615,436 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,338 112,610 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,241 205,195 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,751 33,874 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,909 7,912 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,759 173,160 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 332,351 333,090 100 Philippine pesos PHP 986,576 991,892 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,036 51,918 1 Turkmen TMT 161,523 161,896 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,033 8,112

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 778,570 rials and $1 costs 706,885 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 757,363 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,631 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1–1.03 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.1–1.13 million rials.

