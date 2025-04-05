Another batch of IDPs returns home in Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdara (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ Today, another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At this stage, an additional 53 households, comprising a total of 174 individuals, have relocated to the Sugovushan locality.

As part of the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation, which is being carried out following the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, families temporarily settled in various parts of the Republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are moving into the reconstructed Sugovushan village.

Sugovushan residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

To recall, in April 1994, the Echmiadzin Volunteers of the Armenian Army, under the command of Manvel Grigorian, seized Sugovushan, resulting in civilian fatalities and displacing the indigenous Azerbaijanis as internally displaced persons (IDPs). The village was liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on October 3, 2020.

