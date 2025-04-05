Kaja Kallas to discuss EU security and investment in Western Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. From April 7 to 9, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will embark on her first visit to the Western Balkans, with stops in Montenegro, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend reports.

During her visit to Montenegro, Kallas is set to meet with President Jakov Milatović and Prime Minister Milojko Spajić. She will also engage with civil society organizations and take part in a review of European Peace Facility-funded equipment with the Minister of Defence.

In Albania, Kallas will meet with President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama. She will also meet with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani, and the Minister of Defence, Pirro Vengu. Additionally, Kallas will jointly open the first EU-Albania Security Dialogue with Ministers Hasani and Vengu. She will also attend the signing of the European Investment Bank's agreements for the Durrës to Rrogozhinë railway project. Furthermore, Kallas will address university students and civil society representatives.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kallas will visit EUFOR Althea troops and meet with members of the Presidency, including Council of Ministers Chairwoman Borjana Krišto and Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković.