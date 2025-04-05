Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Automobile Federation lines up offroad vehicle rally (PHOTO)

Society Materials 5 April 2025 10:47 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ The Azerbaijani Automobile Federation (AAF) has organized an off-road vehicle rally, Trend reports.

The rally commenced in the early hours from the vicinity of the Heydar Aliyev Center and traversed the Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi route.

Alongside representatives from the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation, the event attracted a diverse array of aficionados from the automotive sector, featuring a notable presence of high-profile personalities.

Azerbaijani Automobile Federation lines up offroad vehicle rally (PHOTO)
