Azerbaijani Automobile Federation lines up offroad vehicle rally (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ The Azerbaijani Automobile Federation (AAF) has organized an off-road vehicle rally, Trend reports.

The rally commenced in the early hours from the vicinity of the Heydar Aliyev Center and traversed the Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi route.

Alongside representatives from the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation, the event attracted a diverse array of aficionados from the automotive sector, featuring a notable presence of high-profile personalities.

