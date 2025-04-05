Japan explores new industrial opportunities in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 5. Hiroshi Sasaki, the Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan, paid a visit to the Balkan region, Trend reports.

During his visit, the ambassador met with the governor of the Balkan region, Khodjamyrat Ashyrmyradov. The two officials discussed opportunities for further cooperation, particularly in the framework of projects aimed at building factories with the participation of Japanese companies.

The diplomat also paid a visit to the village of Gerkes, the cradle of the illustrious Turkmen poet Makhtumkuli Fragi, along with other historical gems in the region.

Overall, Japan’s exports to Turkmenistan in January 2025 totaled 360.78 million yen ($2.4 million). This represents a significant decrease compared to previous months. For instance, exports in December 2024 reached 437.64 million yen ($3.3 million), while in November they stood at 708.18 million yen ($5.3 million). The highest recorded export volume in 2024 was in May, reaching 770.25 million yen ($5.8 million).

