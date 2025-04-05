EBRD VP to visit Jordan for new investments talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President for Banking Matteo Patrone is visiting Jordan from 6 to 7 April to meet with senior government officials and representatives from the financial and business sectors, Trend reports.

During his visit to Amman, Patrone is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and EBRD Governor Zeina Toukan, and Central Bank Governor Adel al-Sharkas. He will also hold discussions with the EU Ambassador to Jordan, international financial institutions, and representatives from local banks and companies.

The visit includes the signing of new investments and discussions on future collaboration. Patrone is accompanied by Mark Davis, EBRD Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region, and Gretchen Biery, Director for the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Since the start of its operations in Jordan in 2012, the EBRD has invested over 2.3 billion euros in 75 projects across sectors including energy, infrastructure, banking, and small and medium-sized enterprises. Around 72 percent of the funding has supported the private sector.