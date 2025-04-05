QazaqGaz showcases cutting-edge facilities and project progress at staff meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC QazaqGaz," met with the staff of the Scientific and Technical Center (STC) to present the concept of a new office space and share the interim results of several key projects within the company, Trend reports.

"In the course of the meeting, Sanjar Zharkeshov familiarized himself with the updated workspaces, which were designed with an emphasis on ergonomics. Employees now have access to modern IT solutions, meeting rooms, coffee areas, conference halls, and an environmentally friendly print zone. The renovation was carried out in line with the ESG approach, which is being actively integrated into QazaqGaz's corporate culture," said the QazaqGaz statement.

According to Zharkeshov, establishing an ergonomic, tech-enabled, and operationally efficient workspace is integral to the organization’s overarching transformation framework designed to enhance productivity and cultivate human capital advancement.

During the meeting, the center's capabilities in creating geological-hydrodynamic models, supporting geological exploration projects, and analyzing potential sites for underground gas storage (UGS) were highlighted.

The team's high level of expertise and the center's potential to provide a solid resource base for the company’s sustainable growth were noted. Among the initiatives presented were the situational center, the "Leader Pool" talent development program, and innovative solutions for business process automation. The meeting also outlined the priorities for scientific research and the expansion of engineering services as part of the company's pursuit of technological independence.

QazaqGaz, Kazakhstan’s national gas company, was formerly known as KazTransGas. The company underwent a rebranding in 2021 to reflect its expanded role in the gas industry, covering not only transportation but also exploration, production, and distribution. In June 2023, QazaqGaz introduced a new gas strategy, outlining 12 development areas, including optimizing demand, ensuring fair tariffs, expanding the resource base, and preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) by 2032.

