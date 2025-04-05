Azerbaijani oil prices take sharp dip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 5 decreased by $3.85 (5.23 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $69.64 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $3.79 (5.27 percent) to $68.02 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $4.71 (8.32 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $51.89 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $4.59 (6.33 percent) in price from the previous rate ($67.9 per barrel).

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

