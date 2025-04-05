Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memorandum to boost joint tourism development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 5.​ The State Unitary Enterprise "National PR Center" of Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau signed a memorandum of understanding to advance mutual tourism development, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed in Uzbekistan's Samarkand city during a meeting between the Chairman of the Committee for Tourism of Uzbekistan, Umid Shadiyev, and the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Tourism of Azerbaijan, Azada Huseynova.

The agreement aims to foster and promote a unified tourist route along the Great Silk Road.

During the discussions, the parties addressed the current state of the tourism industry, cooperation prospects, and the development of joint tourism initiatives.

The collaboration's primary goal is to consolidate both countries' tourism resources under the Joint Silk Road Highlights Tour initiative. This project involves the joint promotion of tourist routes in Central European countries, with a focus on key historical landmarks along the Silk Road, including Baku, Shamakhi, Sheki, Khiva, Bukhara, and Samarkand.

As part of the memorandum, the parties also agreed to hold joint B2B events and roadshows and participate in international tourism exhibitions.

After the signing ceremony, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Tourism Academy in Samarkand, where they explored educational programs, infrastructure, and the prospects for tourism workforce development.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as leading tourist destinations along the central segment of the Silk Road, are establishing a strategic partnership to attract more tourists, raise awareness of historical sites, and strengthen their positions in the global tourism market.

The signing of this memorandum underscores the importance of strengthening tourism ties between the two countries and opens new opportunities for further industry development.

