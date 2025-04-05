Kazakhstan engages UNOPS in efforts to revive Caspian Sea ecosystem

Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. Representatives from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan met with Gurel Gurkan, director of programs at the Austrian Multi-Country Office of UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services), to learn about UNOPS' activities and explore opportunities for collaboration, Trend reports via the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the meeting, particular attention was given to the implementation of the Caspian Sea ecosystem restoration project (Blueing the Caspian Sea), methane emissions reduction, and waste management.

"During the meeting, Gurkan presented details on UNOPS' strategic priorities, its role in managing international projects, and potential areas for joint efforts in environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and sustainable natural resource management," the ministry stated.

The Kazakh delegation also extended an invitation to UNOPS to participate in the Regional Climate Summit in 2026.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on projects aimed at advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and supporting Kazakhstan's environmental initiatives.

UNOPS plays a key role in delivering international programs by providing technical support and managing projects across sectors like healthcare, education, environmental protection, and urban infrastructure development.

