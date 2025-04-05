Azerbaijan offering crop insurance in effort to reassure strawberry growers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan has begun
insuring strawberry crops as part of its ongoing state-supported
agricultural insurance program for fruit orchards and berry
plantations, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.
The process of agricultural insurance for strawberry fields has
now been introduced across the country.
In 2023, 313 hectares were planted with strawberries, and in
2024, another 221 hectares were added. Currently, Azerbaijan has a
total of 4,256 hectares of land planted with strawberries and other
berries, with approximately 4,000 hectares already bearing
fruit.
The most extensive strawberry cultivation is found in the
regions of Jalilabad (600 hectares), Lankaran (360 hectares),
Masalli (300 hectares), and Shamkir (300 hectares).
The average annual yield from strawberry plantations is close to
10 tons per hectare, with the Jalilabad district setting a record
last year, reaching an impressive 32 tons per hectare.
The state-supported agricultural insurance scheme covers
strawberry crops against a wide range of risks, including hail,
loss of quality from hail, storms, floods, third-party actions,
wild animal attacks, and other unforeseen events.
Farmers can insure their crops with favorable terms and minimal
payment, as the government covers 50 percent of the insurance
premium. For instance, insuring strawberry crops worth 1,000 manat
($588.2) will cost farmers 14.7 manat ($8.6) in the Lankaran-Astara
region, 14.2 manat ($8.3) in the Central Aran region, 30.7 manat
($18) in the Gazakh-Tovuz region, and 16 manat ($9.4) in the
Quba-Khachmaz region.
For more information on agricultural insurance products, terms,
and premiums, farmers can visit the official website of the
Agricultural Insurance Fund (asf.gov.az) or contact the 1651 Call
Center.
