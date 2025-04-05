Azerbaijan offering crop insurance in effort to reassure strawberry growers

The most extensive strawberry cultivation is found in the regions of Jalilabad (600 hectares), Lankaran (360 hectares), Masalli (300 hectares), and Shamkir (300 hectares).

The average annual yield from strawberry plantations is close to 10 tons per hectare, with the Jalilabad district setting a record last year, reaching an impressive 32 tons per hectare.

The state-supported agricultural insurance scheme covers strawberry crops against a wide range of risks, including hail, loss of quality from hail, storms, floods, third-party actions, wild animal attacks, and other unforeseen events.

Farmers can insure their crops with favorable terms and minimal payment, as the government covers 50 percent of the insurance premium. For instance, insuring strawberry crops worth 1,000 manat ($588.2) will cost farmers 14.7 manat ($8.6) in the Lankaran-Astara region, 14.2 manat ($8.3) in the Central Aran region, 30.7 manat ($18) in the Gazakh-Tovuz region, and 16 manat ($9.4) in the Quba-Khachmaz region.

For more information on agricultural insurance products, terms, and premiums, farmers can visit the official website of the Agricultural Insurance Fund (asf.gov.az) or contact the 1651 Call Center.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel