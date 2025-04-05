Azerbaijan posts considerable growth in trade turnover with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and China totaled $745.4 million from January through February 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is $262.1 million, or 54.2 percent more than in the same months of 2024.

In the reporting period, trade turnover with China amounted to 8.37 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, China ranked 4th among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducts the largest number of trade operations.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's exports to China in the period from January through February of the current year reached $10.9 million, which is $8.8 million or 5.3 times more than in the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's import operations from China in the period from January through February 2025 amounted to $734.5 million, which is by $253.3 million or 52.6 percent more than a year earlier.

However, the volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan amounted to $8.9 billion in the period from January through February of the current year.

According to the report, this figure is $1.7 billion or 23.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

In the reporting period, $4.8 billion of the trade turnover falls on the share of exports, $4.1 billion on the share of imports, which is $13 million or 0.3 percent less and $1.7 billion or 69.2 percent more, respectively, in annual terms.

Over the reporting period, a surplus in foreign trade amounted to $628 million, which is $1.7 billion or 3.7 times less than a year earlier.