Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and others microscoping Azerbaijan's auto market (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. A meeting was held with the participation of representatives from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, the Head Department of Tax Policy, the Head Department of Economic Analysis and Forecast Implementation, and automobile dealers, the State Service told Trend.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijan Automobile Dealers Association shared statistical data on the current state of the automobile market in the country. The recent uptick in electric and hybrid vehicles was brought to the forefront, all thanks to some shiny new discount mechanisms rolled out in the legislation.

The meeting also chewed the fat about the hurdles that official dealers are facing in the automobile market. Experiences from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and other countries were shared in relation to overcoming these difficulties. Further discussions covered issues related to car financing, sales on credit, and VAT obligations related to the resale of second-hand vehicles by official dealers.

Personnel from the State Tax Service elucidated various facets of tax legislation, addressed inquiries from participants, and underscored the significance of perpetuating such symposiums moving forward.

