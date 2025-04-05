EIB signs deals to boost sustainability and connectivity in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed four memorandums of understanding at the first EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, pledging 365 million euros in support of sustainable transport, water management, and climate resilience projects in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The agreements are expected to mobilize up to 1 billion euros in total investment.

The initiatives align with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and aim to support infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and private sector growth across the region.

Breakdown of the agreements includes:

Kyrgyzstan: 50 million euros to support infrastructure investments through the State Development Bank.

Tajikistan: 100 million euros for sustainable transport infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

Uzbekistan (Water Implementation Centre): 175 million euros for water management projects, including the Aral Sea Project, in cooperation with the French Development Agency (AFD).

Uzbekistan (Microcreditbank): 40 million euros to finance small-scale sustainable transport and logistics projects.

In addition, the EIB signed a Host Country Agreement with Uzbekistan to establish a regional representation office. The bank also announced the start of negotiations for a framework agreement with Turkmenistan, which would allow the EIB to begin operations there.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris, who oversees operations in Central Asia, said the agreements highlight the EU’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the region in areas of shared strategic interest.