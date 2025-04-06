EBRD updates loan portfolio for Turkmenistan for 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 6. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has a loan portfolio of 12 million euros for projects in Turkmenistan as of February 28, 2025, Trend reports.

The portfolio supports 11 projects in the country.

Of this total, 67 percent (8 million euros) is allocated to the corporate sector, while 32 percent (4 million euros) is dedicated to financial institutions.

Overall, the EBRD has invested more than 350 million euros in Turkmenistan across 87 projects.

Compared to 2024, there has been a decline in the loan portfolio, which was valued at 13 million euros and supported 12 projects. In 2024, 69 percent (9 million euros) was allocated to the corporate sector, while 31 percent (4 million euros) went to financial institutions.

The EBRD has been active in Turkmenistan since 1992, focusing on enhancing the country’s private sector development, infrastructure, and financial markets. The bank's investments have supported various sectors, including energy, agriculture, and transport.