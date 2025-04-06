Kyrgyzstan reveals details of loans issued under agricultural financing program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 6. Data on preferential loans issued under the government’s agricultural financing project in Kyrgyzstan has been revealed, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Agricultural Financing-13 project has allocated a total of 944.61 million soms ($10.9 million) in loans to 1,554 agricultural producers across the country, as of March 27, 2025.

The loans were distributed as follows: 1,330 recipients in the livestock sector received 831.25 million soms ($9.6 million); 219 recipients in crop production were granted 109.56 million soms ($1.2 million); and five entities involved in water-saving technologies received 3.8 million soms ($43, 928).

The Agricultural Financing-13 project for 2025 has been approved in February 2025, with a budget of 4.092 billion soms ($46.7 million) earmarked for loans. The project, which runs for a period of 36 months for livestock farming, crop production, and water-saving irrigation technologies, and 84 months for agricultural machinery leasing, offers loans at a 10 percent interest rate.

Loans are available through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank without collateral for amounts up to 300,000 soms ($3,430) and with collateral for amounts up to 1 million soms ($11,435). The funding is allocated as follows: 1.227 billion soms ($14 million) for livestock farming, 818.6 million soms ($9.3 million) for crop production, 409.2 million soms ($4.6 million) for water-saving irrigation technologies, and 1.637 billion soms ($18.7 million) for agricultural machinery leasing.