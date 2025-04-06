Kazakhstan's Turkestan set to lead agro-industry revolution with new Italian Tramite - AGRIQA Asia project (Exclusive)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 6. Pioneering agro-industrial initiative, developed by Italian company Tramite S.r.l. in partnership with AGRIQA Asia, is set to transform Turkestan region of Kazakhstan agricultural landscape, Gianantonio Tramet, Chairman of Tramite S.r.l., told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"The project, located in the Shardara region of Turkestan, combines advanced farming techniques with cutting-edge processing technologies, positioning Kazakhstan as a key player in the global agricultural export market," he said.

Gianantonio Tramet revealed the project's unique approach: "Our model, which we call 'ecopolies,' integrates farming, technology, and processing in a sustainable and scalable ecosystem. This will allow us to produce high-quality agricultural products for global markets while fostering local economic growth."

According to him, the project focuses on tomato farming, leveraging Kazakhstan's ideal climate with 300 sunny days a year and fertile soil.

"We’re able to grow tomatoes in the optimal climate here, with a harvest period of just 90 days, making it competitive even with global players like California," Tramet explained.

The facility will also take advantage of the Shardara water reservoir, ensuring sustainable irrigation practices.

He also highlighted that the initiative will not only focus on tomatoes but will also diversify into other high-value products such as frozen fruits, vegetable purees, and freeze-dried foods.

"We aim to offer a wide range of products, including healthy food options like microgreens and emergency food kits for European markets," Tramet added.

The official explained that with a total investment of $100 million the project will generate more than 1,000 new jobs and bring economic benefits to the region.

"Our plan is to export up to 90 percent of production, primarily to European, South Asian, and Gulf Region markets, enhancing Kazakhstan's economic complexity," Tramet shared.

In his view, the project has the backing of the Kazakh government, which offers tax incentives and investment-friendly policies, including subsidies for water-saving technologies. Tramet expressed confidence in the long-term sustainability of the project, stating,

"The taxes generated will repay the state support within five years, ensuring the financial viability of the project." he concluded.

This new venture promises to significantly enhance Kazakhstan’s agricultural capabilities and position the country as a leader in sustainable, high-value agro-production for the global market.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Saparov, met with Gianantonio Trame, the founder of the Italian company "Tramite Group," to discuss a project focused on cultivating and processing tomatoes in Kazakhstan for leading Italian brands. In the course of the meeting, Saparov expressed interest in large-scale processing projects and emphasized that the government is ready to provide comprehensive support for their successful implementation.