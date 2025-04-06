U.S. uranium sector sees strong growth as production surpasses pre-2024 levels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Uranium production in the U.S. surged in 2024, reaching its highest levels since 2018, driven by a sustained increase in uranium prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest Domestic Uranium Production Report, Trend reports.

The growth in production primarily came from two in-situ recovery facilities in Texas and Wyoming, along with the resumed operations of the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the only operating uranium mill in the country.

In fact, the fourth quarter of 2024 alone saw production levels surpass the total annual output from 2019 to 2023, highlighting a significant recovery in the domestic uranium sector. Energy Fuels, which operates the White Mesa Mill, reported its focus on uranium production in 2025, alongside the facility’s capabilities to produce rare earth elements and vanadium, a key material for steel production.

Uranium concentrate, primarily used as fuel for civilian nuclear reactors and in medical applications, must undergo further processing at conversion and enrichment facilities before being fabricated into fuel rods for reactors.