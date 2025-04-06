Erdogan serves his country for many years, enjoying support of people - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has served his country for many years, enjoying the support of the people, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has served Türkiye for many years and fought against all forms of patronage, taking advantage of the support he received from our country. We did not receive orders from anyone other than our nation, and we did not ask permission from anyone other than our people. We fought against all kinds of centers of power and patronage aimed at Türkiye," the minister said.

According to him, it is Ozgur Ozel who represents the direction that has been pursuing policies in the shadow of coups against the will of the people for many years.

"Ozgur Ozel, who for weeks had been hoping for help from foreign powers and asking for support from foreign capitals, said: "We feel abandoned." Ozgur Ozel is the one who is trying to create a heroic story out of a corruption case. We reject this mentality that mixes personal ambitions with conspiracy theories and presents them as politics! We will continue to work hard to serve our country," Hakan Fidan noted.