Mine accident reported in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A mine incident occurred in the village of Galaychylar in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Trend reports.

Sabuhi Mammadova, a resident of Galaychylar, sustained leg injuries from an anti-personnel mine explosion while entering an area not yet cleared of mines.

The victim was immediately evacuated to the hospital. The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

The Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Attorney General's Office, once again urges citizens to follow safety rules, pay attention to mine hazard signs, and avoid entering unfamiliar areas.