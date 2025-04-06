Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 6

Iran Materials 6 April 2025 10:40 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and 66 decreased in value compared to April 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 567,041 rials, and one euro is 621,402 rials, while on April 5, one euro was 622,306 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 6

Rial on April 5

1 US dollar

USD

567,041

565,009

1 British pound

GBP

732,109

730,391

1 Swiss franc

CHF

658,509

660,743

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,725

56,617

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,686

52,738

1 Danish krone

DKK

83,441

83,407

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,631

6,612

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,402

153,849

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,838,232

1,836,597

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,262

201,763

100 Japanese yens

JPY

385,872

387,107

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,935

72,680

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,472,841

1,467,537

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,650

398,049

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

317,291

316,173

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,678

29,624

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,923

14,865

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,718

6,599

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,780

155,222

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,285

43,275

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

342,584

341,621

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,211

150,669

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,508,088

1,502,684

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

421,286

420,996

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

466,095

465,741

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,194

19,107

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

269

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,253

413,061

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,305

117,055

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,875

77,679

100 Thai baht

THB

1,652,390

1,638,468

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,805

127,380

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

388,145

387,252

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

799,776

796,910

1 euro

EUR

621,402

622,306

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,534

111,338

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,628

205,241

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,217

33,751

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,917

7,909

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,699

172,759

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,554

332,351

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

987,763

986,576

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,283

52,036

1 Turkmen

TMT

162,132

161,523

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,029

8,033

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 774,841 rials and $1 costs 707,057 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 753,737 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,799 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1–1.03 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1–1.12 million rials.

