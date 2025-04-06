Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 40 currencies grew and 66 decreased in value compared to April 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 567,041 rials, and one euro is 621,402 rials, while on April 5, one euro was 622,306 rials.

Currency Rial on April 6 Rial on April 5 1 US dollar USD 567,041 565,009 1 British pound GBP 732,109 730,391 1 Swiss franc CHF 658,509 660,743 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,725 56,617 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,686 52,738 1 Danish krone DKK 83,441 83,407 1 Indian rupee INR 6,631 6,612 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,402 153,849 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,838,232 1,836,597 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,262 201,763 100 Japanese yens JPY 385,872 387,107 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,935 72,680 1 Omani rial OMR 1,472,841 1,467,537 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,650 398,049 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 317,291 316,173 1 South African rand ZAR 29,678 29,624 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,923 14,865 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,718 6,599 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,780 155,222 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,285 43,275 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 342,584 341,621 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,211 150,669 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,508,088 1,502,684 1 Singapore dollar SGD 421,286 420,996 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 466,095 465,741 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,194 19,107 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 269 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,253 413,061 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,305 117,055 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,875 77,679 100 Thai baht THB 1,652,390 1,638,468 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,805 127,380 1,000 South Korean won KRW 388,145 387,252 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 799,776 796,910 1 euro EUR 621,402 622,306 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,534 111,338 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,628 205,241 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,217 33,751 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,917 7,909 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,699 172,759 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,554 332,351 100 Philippine pesos PHP 987,763 986,576 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,283 52,036 1 Turkmen TMT 162,132 161,523 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,029 8,033

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 774,841 rials and $1 costs 707,057 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 753,737 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,799 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1–1.03 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1–1.12 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel