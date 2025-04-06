Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls on international community to combat mine threat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued an appeal to the international community following another mine explosion that seriously injured four civilians, including children, Trend reports.

“As a result of another mine explosion that occurred today, four Azerbaijani citizens, including small children, were seriously injured. Since the beginning of the 2020 war, 392 people have been killed or injured as a result of mine contamination left by Armenia,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We call on the international community to recognize the urgency of mine action, to support Azerbaijan’s efforts in this direction and to hold Armenia accountable for its deliberate and large-scale mine threat, which endangers the lives of civilians and hinders the post-war reconstruction process,” the ministry emphasized.