Tajikistan powers up Gorno-Badakhshan with completed 10-04 kV line

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 6. The construction of a 10-04 kV power transmission line was completed in Tajikistan's Alichur, Chechekti, Bashgumbez, Bulunkul, and Khargushi villages in the Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

Furthermore, it is also reported that in these villages, the installation of meters and the laying of internal electrical wiring in homes have been completed. In the villages of Tokhtamysh, Shiamak, Rangkul, and Karakul, the construction of the 10-04 kV power line continues.

A total of 22.427 billion kWh of electricity was produced in Tajikistan in 2024, which is 567.2 million kWh, or 3 percent more than in 2023, according to the ministry. The total volume of electricity exports in 2024 amounted to 2.478 billion kWh.

In general, electricity losses in the energy system amounted to 4.479 billion kWh, or 20 percent (excluding imports) in 2024, which is 163.2 million kWh, or 1.2 percent, less compared to 2023. Last year, work was carried out under 11 state investment projects in the energy sector.