Azerbaijan Automobile Federation hosts off-road vehicle rally (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The offroad rally organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) came to a close today after kicking off earlier this morning, Trend reports.

The rally followed the Baku–Khizi–Shamakhi route, starting from in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Featuring rough and challenging terrain, the event was packed with adrenaline and excitement, leaving participants and spectators with lasting impressions.

In addition to organizing various motorsport events, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation continues to promote the off-road scene, regularly supporting rallies and competitions for off-road vehicles.

The goal of the rally was to help grow interest in motorsports across the country and to engage car enthusiasts in the regions.

Alongside AAF members, the rally drew in off-road fans from across the country — including several well-known public figures.