NAM Parliamentary Network and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sign Memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. There was a meeting on 6 April, in the course of the working visit to Uzbekistan of the delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement Sahiba Gafarova, with Head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Ramkulova, Trend reports, citing the Milli Majlis.

A Memorandum was signed between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation at the meeting.

The document was inked by Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement Sahiba Gafarova and Head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Ramkulova.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova talked about the significance of the document and stressed that it was going to serve the cause of strengthening the co-operation between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.