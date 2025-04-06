Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 6 April 2025 12:58 (UTC +04:00)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The opening ceremony of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union took place in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attended the event, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, IPU President Tulia Ackson, and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong welcomed the participants and shared their views on the relevance of the issues included on the Assembly’s agenda.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to address the Assembly. She is also holding meetings on the sidelines of the gathering with speakers of Parliament from several countries.

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more