President of Uzbekistan receives Belarusian National Assembly chairperson

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Chairperson of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova, Trend reports.

The head of the Belarusian delegation conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes to President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at the outset of the meeting.

The parties discussed ways to further expand the multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the dynamic growth in bilateral trade, the successful implementation of joint projects in industry and agriculture, fruitful interregional cooperation, and active exchanges in the fields of culture, education, and healthcare.

The importance of maintaining a robust interparliamentary dialogue was emphasized, including the need for parliamentary oversight and support in ensuring the timely implementation of high-level agreements.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Belarus exceeded $700 million in 2024.