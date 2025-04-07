Hungarian MVM Group revs up talks with Azerbaijan on potential green energy investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ MVM Group has started discussions with Azerbaijan regarding potential investments in the country's green energy sector, said the CEO of MVM Group, Károly Mátrai, at an event titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" at ADA University, Trend reports.

"We have begun negotiations on possible investments in Azerbaijan's green energy sector. No final decisions have been made yet, but we see real opportunities thanks to the 'green corridor' initiative. We are developing this direction, but we believe it will take several years to implement," he said.

Mátrai added that MVM Group is already collaborating with the Czech Republic and is exploring business opportunities in Romania.

On August 30, 2024, the Hungarian company MVM Group completed a deal to acquire a 5 percent stake in the Shah Deniz gas field development project from Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and a 4 percent stake in the South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC) from the Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company Limited (AGSC).

