MVM Group views investment options in solar energy in Azerbaijan - CEO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. MVM Group is considering investment opportunities in solar energy in Azerbaijan, the CEO of Hungarian MVM Group Károly Mátrai told Trend on the sidelines of the event "Innovative paths to a greener future: Renewable Energy Sources and Emissions Reduction" taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

"First of all, our main goal is to find a partner in Azerbaijan that can support us in investing in the country's solar energy sector. However, wind farms could also be a very promising area for MVM. These are the two most important directions for MVM's potential investments," he said.

On August 30, 2024, MVM Group completed the acquisition of a 5 percent stake in the Shah Deniz gas field development project from Southern Gas Corridor CJSC and a 4 percent stake in South Caucasus Pipeline Company from Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company Limited (AGSC).