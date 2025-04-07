Iranian airports boost cargo transportations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The volume of cargo transported through Iran's airports grew by 14 percent during 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Iran Airports Company (IAC) shows that about 65,000 tons of cargo were transported via Iranian airports in the reporting period, against 57,300 tons transported in 11 months of the last Iranian year.

Month Current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) Last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024) Change, % 1st month (from March 20 through April 19) 4,859 3,164 54 2nd month (from April 20 through May 20) 5,466 4,027 36 3rd month (from May 21 through June 20) 7,021 5,969 18 4th month (from June 21 through July 21) 8,739 7,758 13 5th month (from July 22 through August 21) 6,540 5,885 11 6th month (from August 22 through September 21) 6,903 5,958 16 7th month (from September 22 through October 21) 4,449 5,010 -11 8th month (from October 22 through November 20) 4,410 4,431 -0,4 9th month (from November 21 through December 20) 5,137 4,746 8 10th month (from December 21, 2024, through January 19, 2025) 5,570 5,090 9 11th month (from January 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025) 5,952 5,267 13 Total 65,045 57,306 14

To note, a total of 54 active civilian airports are operating in Iran. Of these, 14 are international airports. Among these, 14 are classified as international airports. The throughput of Iranian airports is approximately 30 million passengers per year.

---

