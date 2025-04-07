AZAL: 33 years in the skies

Today marks 33 years since Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC opened a new chapter in our country's aviation history.

Since 1992, AZAL has been our nation’s representative in global aviation and a guarantor of our region’s access to the world. Following the directive of Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our esteemed President, the company transitioned to a corporate environment, aiming to introduce innovations and pursue excellence in aviation.

Numerous significant achievements have been accomplished thanks to the reforms and development-oriented steps we have implemented in recent years.

Compared to 2022, the number of destinations has more than doubled by 2024, increasing from 27 to 63. The passenger count, which was 2.2 million in 2022, rose to 4 million in 2024. AZAL has signed contracts for the purchase of Boeing and Airbus aircraft, as well as leasing Airbus planes from AerCap and CDB Aviation companies, planning to integrate more than 20 new aircraft into its modernizing fleet by 2030 and increase the overall order volume.

Due to the professional activities of AZANS, the overall number of flights passing through Azerbaijan’s airspace in 2024 increased by 83% compared to 2022. In transit flights, a hundred percent increase was achieved in 2024 compared to the aforementioned year.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has also demonstrated positive dynamics. The number of serviced destinations rose from 67 in 2022 to 81 based on 2024 data, while the passenger count grew from 4.4 million in 2022 to 7.5 million in 2024.

We express our deep gratitude to each of our employees — whether working aboard aircraft, at the airport, in the control tower, or working behind the scenes in offices — for their professionalism and dedication throughout this progressive journey.

We continue to make a difference in the skies!