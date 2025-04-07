Iran's Abadan Oil Refining Company aims to boost its processing capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Iran's Abadan Oil Refining Company plans to increase its crude oil processing capacity by 6 percent in the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), Fardin Rashedi, the CEO of the Refinery, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Rashedi mentioned that the company's current daily crude oil processing capacity stands at around 500,000 barrels. The goal for this year is to increase that capacity to 530,000 barrels per day.

One of the key objectives for the company includes the launch of new units in its second refinery, as well as the implementation of a section for flare gas recovery.

He further noted that with the completion of operational work, gasoline, diesel, and white oil would be produced in compliance with Euro 4 and Euro 5 standards, and the company's daily gasoline production would increase by approximately 10 million liters.

Abadan Refinery produces a variety of products, including liquefied gas, gasoline, white oil, diesel, mazut, bitumen, solvents, sulfur, and naphtha, among others. The company supplies 17 percent of the country's gasoline consumption, 22 percent of diesel, and 42 percent of mazut.