We look forward to sharing our green energy expertise with Azerbaijan - HUBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The Hungarian Battery Association (HUBA) is keen to share its expertise with Azerbaijan, particularly in the field of green energy solutions, Péter Kaderják, Executive Director of HUBA, said in an interview with Trend.

Kaderják expressed his delight at being in Baku and shared his enthusiasm for potential cooperation.

“I represent the Hungarian Battery Association, which focuses on green electricity storage solutions. I have learned that SOCAR has recently established a separate company to promote green energy.

Therefore, I would be very pleased to share our experience from Hungary. I would also be very excited to collaborate on projects in Azerbaijan.

I believe Azerbaijan to be a very important partner for the European Union [EU] in ensuring energy security for European citizens. As you know, Europe is traditionally weak in terms of energy resources, which is why it imports more than 80 percent of its oil and natural gas.

Over recent years, Azerbaijan has become a major supplier of natural gas and oil to Europe. Therefore, I believe the collaboration between Azerbaijan and Europe has entered a historically significant phase. I am delighted that we are now discussing cooperation in the areas of future energy, namely renewable and green energy,” he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel