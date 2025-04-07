Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to intense fire from various directions

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire, Trend reports.

"From the evening of April 6 to 04:30 on April 7, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions stationed in the directions of Gorus, Garakilsa, Basarkechar, Keshishkand, Tovuzgala and Chambarak regions using small arms periodically subjected the Azerbaijan Army positions to intense fire.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.