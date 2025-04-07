Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor's Office launches criminal case over death of soldier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ A criminal investigation has been initiated regarding the death of Asghar Musazade, a serviceman of the State Border Service's (SBS) military unit No. N, who died in an explosion, Trend reports.

The relevant inspections were carried out by the Fuzuli Military Prosecutor's Office and the Criminalistics and Information Technology Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan. A forensic examination of the body was conducted with the participation of a medical examiner, and other actions were also carried out.

In response to an inquiry by Trend agency, the senior assistant military prosecutor, head of the press service of the military prosecutor's office, Firad Aliyev, stated the matter.

"Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened under the relevant article of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code at the Fuzuli Military Prosecutor's Office. Witnesses have been questioned, various expert assessments have been assigned and implemented, and other investigative actions have been taken.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and all necessary measures are being taken in accordance with the requirements of the law, including giving legal assessments to each fact and action," he said.

