President of Uzbekistan meets with heads of Central Asian parliamentary delegations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with heads of parliamentary delegations of Central Asian countries, which are visiting the country to participate in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Trend reports.

The joint meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of Tajikistan, Fayzali Idizoda, and Chairwoman of Turkmenistan's Parliament Dunyagozel Gulmanova.

The distinguished guests conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of their heads of state to President Mirziyoyev and highlighted the significance of this major international event being held in the region for the first time.

The discussions focused on further strengthening and deepening the bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership, and alliance among the brotherly nations.

Furthermore, the fruitful outcomes of the first Central Asia – European Union summit and the Climate Forum, held on April 4 in Samarkand, were praised.

The participants welcomed the ongoing intensive high-level contacts and noted the historic importance of recent regional agreements, including the full settlement of border delimitation issues and the signing of the Treaty on the Tripoint of State Borders of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, trade turnover among Central Asian countries has increased significantly in recent years, with the establishment of cross-border trade zones and the successful implementation of joint economic projects across various sectors, including in the regions.

The sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary dialogue, including at the committee level, to promote greater unity, advance joint initiatives and cooperative projects, and expand interregional ties and humanitarian exchange.