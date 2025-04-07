Another group of former IDPs returns home in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan village (PHOTO)

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to native Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At this stage, 53 families (185 people) are returning to the village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, and wished repose of the martyrs' souls.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

To recall, in April 1994, the Echmiadzin Volunteers of the Armenian Army, under the command of Manvel Grigorian, executed a strategic occupation of Sugovushan, resulting in civilian casualties and precipitating the displacement of the indigenous Azerbaijani population into internally displaced persons (IDPs). The village was liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on October 3, 2020.

