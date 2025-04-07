Azerbaijani parliament's chief meets with President of Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev as part of her working visit to the country, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meeting, which took place within the framework of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), expressed satisfaction with the current high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and emphasized the special role of the presidents of both countries in the development of their relations.

It was noted that high-level visits are of particular importance in the further development of relations between the countries and that these visits and close contacts create broad opportunities for further strengthening relations between the two friendly and fraternal countries.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed that our parliaments also have broad cooperative relations in accordance with the spirit of friendship and brotherhood existing between the countries and peoples, and the importance of this for further strengthening contacts between our peoples was spotlighted.

The chairperson pointed out a high level of the IPU's 150th Assembly and also briefed on the fourth conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the conversation, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

