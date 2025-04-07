SOCAR Green brainstorming decarbonization with Azerbaijan's industrial actors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. SOCAR Green is in talks with industrial sector representatives in Azerbaijan to cooperate on decarbonization of their activities, the company's director Elmir Musayev said during an event titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Another area of ​​our focus is supporting SOCAR in the decarbonization of their buildings and facilities. We cooperate and coordinate with SOCAR units at all levels - from production to refining and marketing - to better understand the needs. We have a number of small projects in the preparation stage that we will implement for the purpose of decarbonization, including SOCAR's oil and gas facilities," Musayev mentioned.

He noted that SOCAR Green is in talks with industrial sector representatives in Azerbaijan, in particular with semi-production companies, to cooperate on decarbonization of their activities.

"Finally, we aim to consolidate and develop expertise in this area. This is a new direction, and simply applying technology is only part of the task. We also want to create a think tank in this area so that future generations can develop this sector in Azerbaijan," he added.

Established in 2024, SOCAR Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), a global energy corporation headquartered in Azerbaijan. Positioned at the forefront of the nation's transition to renewable energy, SOCAR Green drives the implementation of clean energy initiatives, including large-scale solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects. Through strategic partnerships with international leaders in renewable energy, SOCAR Green supports Azerbaijan’s commitment to achieving its national climate targets and contributing to global sustainability goals.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel