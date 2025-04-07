Azerbaijani speaker secures another term as chair of NAM parliamentary network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ A decision has been adopted at the fourth conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Toshkent, to renew the presidency of the Network for another three-year term, with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, continuing in this role, Trend reports.

The terms of office of the Network’s Deputy Chairs have also been extended. During the discussion of the draft resolution, the parliaments of the participating states expressed strong support for extending the terms of both the chair and deputy chairs of the Organisation.

The Toshkent Declaration was also adopted at the conference, reflecting the unified position of the Network’s parliaments and containing several important provisions. Amongst other matters covered, the Declaration highlights the need for further development of the institutional structure of the Parliamentary Network, including ensuring the effective functioning of the Bureau and Standing Committees, as well as continuing discussions on the establishment of the Network’s headquarters.

The document also expresses support for the Baku Climate Pact and the significant outcomes of COP29, as well as the right of forcibly displaced persons from Non-Aligned Movement member states - including members of the Western Azerbaijani community - to return to their homes peacefully, safely, and with dignity.

